3 Chicago men charged in 2018 gang murder-for-hire case

CHICAGO (AP) — Three Chicago men are charged in the 2018 killing of a couple after a member of the Traveling Vice Lords street gang agreed to compile evidence against them.

A federal complaint released Thursday says 37-year-old Deshawn Morgan, 19-year-old Darius Murphy and 26-year-old Demond Brown are charged with a murder-for-hire conspiracy. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

The complaint says the gang member wore a wire after suspecting Morgan hired Murphy and Brown, junior members in the same gang. One victim, Donald Holmes, Jr., was the gang member's friend.

Morgan allegedly believed Holmes was cooperating with law enforcement, so paid $5,000 for the killing. Holmes' girlfriend, Diane Taylor, was in a West Side car at the time and was also killed.

Murphy allegedly shot them in the head after pulling Taylor back into the car as she tried to flee.