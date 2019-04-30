$3.4M awarded to parents of man shot by Orange County deputy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Parents of a man who was shot by an Orange County sheriff's deputy have been awarded $3.4 million.

The Orange County Register says a Los Angeles federal jury made the award Monday after finding the deputy used excessive force during the 2016 encounter with Brandon Lee Witt.

The 39-year-old Witt was shot in the parking lot of a Yorba Linda motel. Deputies had approached his car, believing it was stolen.

A county district attorney's report concluded that the shooting was justified, saying Witt tried to drive off, dragging a deputy, and also appeared to be reaching for a weapon.

But his parents' lawsuit alleged that Witt was shot while sitting in the car.

Orange County officials say they're disappointed with the verdict and will review it.