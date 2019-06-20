2nd man arrested in shooting that critically injured woman

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — Police have arrested a second man in connection with a shooting that critically injured a woman who was left for dead along a rural road in Washington County.

Authorities say the woman was saved by an Uber driver who happened to be driving along the road near Stillwater in the early morning hours of June 9.

Angel Sardina-Padilla was arrested in Minneapolis Tuesday night. He's being held on $2 million bond and is accused of being an accomplice to attempted murder and kidnapping. The man accused of pulling the trigger, Luis Cortez Mendoza, is also being held on $2 million bond.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports authorities say the two men are Sureños 13 gang members. The 39-year-old St. Paul woman is hospitalized in critical condition.

___

Information from: St. Paul Pioneer Press, http://www.twincities.com