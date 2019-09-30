29-year-old man dies after shooting outside Wichita bar

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting outside a Wichita bar.

The Wichita Eagle reports that it happened early Sunday after a disturbance that started inside Magoos Bar and Grill moved into the parking lot. Police spokesman Officer Kevin Wheeler says multiple shots were fired, striking the victim.

Wheeler says the wounded man was rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle and died there of his injuries. Police say the victim was 29 but didn't immediately release his name.

