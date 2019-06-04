22-year sentence in fatal reservation shooting

RED LAKE, Minn. (AP) — A teenager has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for killing a man he mistook for a rival gang member on the Red Lake Indian Reservation.

Eighteen-year-old Michael Whitefeather pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in December for the fatal shooting of Anthony Wells in April 2018.

A federal criminal complaint says Whitefeather and other members of the Back of Town gang were driving around looking for rival gang members when they spotted two men walking in a parking lot near the Red Lake Middle and High Schools. Whitefeather chased one of the men, who was Wells, caught up with him, assaulted him and shot him in the face.

Whitefeather also received five years of supervised release during sentencing Monday.