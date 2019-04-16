2020 hopeful Hickenlooper talks with mass shooting survivors

DENVER (AP) — Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper is talking to more survivors of mass shootings.

Hickenlooper, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, met earlier this month with survivors of the Charleston church massacre.

On Tuesday in Denver, he met with survivors of the Aurora theater shooting and the Columbine massacre, just four days before the 20th anniversary of the suburban high school attack that killed 13.

Hickenlooper has touted the gun control measures he signed after the 2012 Aurora attack. But Tuesday's discussion was somber and barely touched on guns. Instead, survivors spoke about the need for improved mental health services for those hurt by the attacks and for potential perpetrators in a bid to prevent further mass shootings.