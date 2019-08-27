2007 Clinton office hostage-taker denied halfway house

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man convicted of taking hostages at a Hillary Clinton presidential campaign office in New Hampshire in 2007 has been denied a request to be sent to a halfway house for a later crime.

Leeland Eisenberg was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for robbing a bank in Manchester and possessing cocaine. Incarcerated in Indiana, Eisenberg recently asked to serve the rest of his sentence at a halfway house in Boston to be closer to family and psychiatric and medical care.

A judge on Tuesday noted Eisenberg's long criminal history, including escaping from a halfway house in 2013.

Eisenberg spent at least two years in prison for a five-hour standoff at Clinton's Rochester, New Hampshire, campaign office during her first run for president. No one was hurt.