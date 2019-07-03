https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/20-year-old-man-dead-in-eastern-Montana-shooting-14070408.php
20-year-old man dead in eastern Montana shooting
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A 20-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old man has surrendered to authorities after a shooting in the eastern Montana town of Sidney.
KULR-TV reports the shooting happened at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at a convenience store in Sidney.
Five minutes later, Kyle Lee Severson walked into the Richland County law enforcement offices and said he was the shooter. He faces a deliberate homicide charge and his bail was initially set at $2 million.
The name of the victim is being withheld until family members can be notified.
Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com
