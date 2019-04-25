2½ years in prison for woman who stole more than $2 million

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal authorities say a Louisiana woman has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for stealing more than $2 million from her former employer.

New Orleans-based U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser's office says in a Wednesday news release that 40-year-old Jennifer Guillot of Chalmette was sentenced for bank larceny. She had pleaded guilty in January.

Prosecutors say the thefts happened when Guillot worked as bookkeeper for a New Orleans-area company. She wrote company checks to herself and to her credit card companies and logged onto a company electronic account without permission to pay personal credit card bills.

Steps she took to cover up her crimes included altering original bank statements, copying the altered statements then shredding originals and the cancelled checks.