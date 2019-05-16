https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/2-wounded-in-Philadelphia-street-shooting-motive-13849954.php
2 wounded in Philadelphia street shooting; motive unknown
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say two men wounded in a Philadelphia street shooting are expected to survive.
But it's still not clear what sparked the shooting, which occurred just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and in the hip remains hospitalized in critical condition, while a 31-year-old man who was shot in the leg is in stable condition. Some of the shots also hit a parked car.
Witnesses reported hearing a vehicle speed off moments after the shots were fired. Authorities were reviewing surveillance video as they hunted for the shooter.
No arrests have been made.
