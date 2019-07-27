2 teenagers face adult charges in Missouri man's death

MEXICO, Mo. (AP) — Two central Missouri teenagers charged in a man's shooting death will be tried as adults.

Associate Circuit Judge Linda Hamlett ruled Thursday that Demetric and Trebion Dorsey, who were 15 at the time, face trial as adults in the Feb. 1 killing of 27-year-old Ta'Juan Williams in Mexico, Missouri.

The two are charged with second-degree murder, assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports 17-year-old Dekhise Dorsey is also charged in Williams' death. He has pleaded not guilty. His case was moved to Warren County on a change of venue.

Investigators say Williams was shot at a birthday party after having a previous altercation with the suspects.

