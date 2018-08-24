2 suspects in fatal Rapid City shooting now charged

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Two suspects linked to an Aug. 17 shooting in Rapid City that left a man dead have been charged, one as a juvenile and the other as an adult.

The Rapid City Journal reports that the 16-year-old male suspect has been charged as an adult due to the severity of the charges against him — aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aggravated assault. However, his attorney could request that his client be moved back to juvenile court, where proceedings are not public.

The other suspect is a 14-year-old boy. For now, he's being tried in juvenile court, but prosecutors could seek to have him moved to adult court.

Police say 43-year-old Nathan Graham was shot after a fight. He was declared dead the next day at a hospital.

