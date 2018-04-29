https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/2-suspects-in-custody-after-separate-homicides-12873001.php
2 suspects in custody after separate homicides
Published 12:28 pm, Sunday, April 29, 2018
DENVER (AP) — Two suspects were in custody following a pair of separate homicides in the Denver area.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office said the first killing happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday in the Twin Lakes area. A suspect later was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.
The second homicide happened Saturday afternoon roughly a mile away. A person was taken into custody for first-degree murder in that case.
No other details were immediately available.
