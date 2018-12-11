2 students arrested after altercation at Minneapolis school

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police have arrested two girls after an altercation at Edison High School.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the front desk of the northeast Minneapolis high school just before 10 a.m. Monday. A police spokeswoman says the girls were arrested for disorderly conduct and assault.

Two adults involved in the confrontation were cited but not taken into custody.

In an email to parents, Edison principal Eryn Warne said the disturbance was started by the parents and that students were held in their classrooms until the incident was resolved.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports Warne described Monday's confrontation as the product of the "poor choices of a few individuals" and that there were similar incidents at the school last week.