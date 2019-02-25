2 stabbed at gay pride festival in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Police say two people were stabbed at a gay pride festival in Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Police did not say what caused the altercation at Sunday's beach bash, but said the two victims are expected to survive.

Two people are in custody but neither the suspects nor victims have been identified.

The beach bash is part of the city's annual gay pride festivities which includes a Carnaval-style parade along A1A featuring marching bands and floats and a block party with drag queens and live music.

The Sun Sentinel reports the stabbings took place near the event's main stage on Fort Lauderdale's beach.

___

