2 stabbed at Christmas tree burning event in Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two men have been taken to the hospital after a stabbing at a Christmas tree burning event near Fountain Hills.

Rural Metro Fire officials say a group was having a Christmas tree burning event in the area of Bush Highway and State Route 87 when a fight broke out Sunday morning.

Two men sustained stab wounds during the altercation, but the severity of their injuries is unclear.

The names and ages of the two men involved weren’t immediately released.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the incident.