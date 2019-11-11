2 shot by off-duty DC police officer working security job

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two people have been shot and wounded by an off-duty police officer working as an apartment security guard in Washington, D.C.

Citing a police statement, news outlets report the uniformed officer was at his part-time job late Friday when he encountered several people, at least one of whom was armed.

The statement says the officer, fearing for his safety, shot his department-issued firearm, striking a man and a teenager. It says the two were hospitalized and treated for wounds not considered to be life threatening.

The officer wasn't injured and has since been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. An investigation is ongoing. The statement doesn't say why the officer feared for his life. Authorities didn't immediately release his identity.