2 people taken to Phoenix hospital after a reported stabbing
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say two people have been transported to a hospital after a reported stabbing in west Phoenix.
Police say the incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. Monday near 51st Avenue and Bell Road, close to the Glendale city line.
Authorities say the incident may have been a result of a dispute between roommates.
The names of the two people weren't immediately released and authorities didn't disclose the severity of their injuries.
