2 people killed in crash involving 2 vehicles

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Two people were killed in a crash involving two cars late Sunday in Shelton, police said.

The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. on a road that runs by Housatonic River, officials said.

Police haven't identified the victims or said what might have caused the crash. They're expected to release more details Monday.

The crash prompted River Road, which the incident happened, to be shut down for several hours while police investigated. It has since reopened.