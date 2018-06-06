2 people found dead in West Virginia home

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia say two people have been found dead inside a home in the Northern Panhandle.

Wheeling police say in a statement that officers responding to a home on Wheeling Island found the pair unresponsive Tuesday. Paramedics determined the two were dead when they arrived.

Police say there was evidence of drug use in the home. The bodies have been sent to a medical examiner for autopsies.