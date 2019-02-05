2 murder convictions thrown out due to withheld evidence

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey State Supreme Court has overturned the murder convictions of two Trenton men due to withheld evidence.

The court ruled Monday that prosecutors failed to hand over 19 pieces of evidence until after a murder trial began for 34-year-old William "Paperboy" Brown and 35-year-old Nigil "Youngin" Dawson. NJ.com reports the court found the withholding violated Brady v Maryland, a U.S. Supreme Court decision that says prosecutors must disclose all evidence that might exonerate defendants.

The evidence was provided to the defense about a week after the pair's trial began in 2015. They are accused of killing 23-year-old Tracy Crews during a failed home invasion in 2008.

State prosecutors say they intend to retry Brown and Dawson.

