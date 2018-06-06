https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/2-men-slain-in-St-Louis-suburb-of-Berkeley-12971608.php
2 men slain in St. Louis suburb of Berkeley
Updated 8:02 am, Wednesday, June 6, 2018
BERKELEY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a double homicide in suburban St. Louis.
St. Louis County police said in a news release that officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds Tuesday afternoon while responding to a shooting in Berkeley. The men were taken to hospitals, where they were pronounced dead a short time later.
No other details were immediately released, including the men's names. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.
