2 men in custody on gun charges in Ohio shootout that hurt 4

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police say two men are in custody on federal firearms charges in connection with an August shootout at a central Ohio park that injured one of the suspects, another man and two children.

Columbus police say they believe the shootout during an Aug. 11 party was gang-related. A 5-year-old girl and a 10-year-old girl were injured.

Police say scores of people were there, but only three provided witness statements. Investigators say DNA on guns recovered in connection with the shooting was linked to the suspects in custody.

Police say one of the injured men, 26-year-old Keveante Smoot, was arrested last week. His public defender declined to comment.

WBNS-TV reports a second suspect, 38-year-old Cornelius Allen, turned himself in Friday. A message was left Saturday for his appointed attorney.