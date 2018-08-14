2 men arrested for death of girl hit by stray bullet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men were arrested for the death of a 7-year-old girl who was hit by a stray bullet while inside a parked car outside a shopping plaza in north Florida.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Tuesday detectives were trying to track down a third suspect who faces a murder charge.

The sheriff said that Trevonte Phoenix faces a count of murder and Stanley Harris faces a count of possession of a weapon by a delinquent. Both men were in custody Tuesday evening.

The sheriff said that Heidy Villanueva was hit by a bullet Saturday during a gunfight among the men.

Heidy, her father and 2-year-old brother were waiting for her mother outside a store.