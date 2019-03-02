2 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in North Providence

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police are investigating an apparent head-on crash in North Providence that send two people to the hospital and resulted in drunken driving charges for one driver.

Police say a pickup truck and a sedan crashed at about 1 a.m. Saturday.

The two occupants of the sedan were taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The pickup driver was not hurt was charged with suspicion of operating under the influence.

No names were released.