2 escaped prison inmates apprehended in southwest Oklahoma

GRANITE, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma prison officials say two inmates who walked away from a prison in southwestern Oklahoma have been recaptured.

State Department of Correction spokesman Matt Elliott says 29-year-old Jody Elmore and 32-year-old Chad Adams were found Thursday in a rural area of Jackson County. Elliott says the inmates were taken to the Jackson County Jail in Altus, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) from the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in Granite where they had been incarcerated.

The inmates are among three who walked away from the prison on Wednesday. A state game warden captured one inmate, 22-year-old Jon Elliot, no relation to Matt Elliott, shortly after Jon Elliot escaped.

Elmore is serving a three-year sentence for forgery. Adams is serving a seven-year sentence for carrying contraband into a jail.