2 escaped inmates captured thanks to driver

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Two inmates who escaped from a Spokane detention center were captured soon after, thanks to a witness who saw them jumping the fence.

A person driving back from the Spokane International Airport at about 5:15 a.m. Saturday noticed a person dressed in yellow jump the fence around the Geiger Detention Services facilities.

The driver contacted officials and they put the place on lockdown.

A head count discovered two inmates missing.

They were identified as Trevor McLaughlin, facing drug and stolen vehicle charges; and Daniel Brian, charged with money laundering and theft.

Law enforcement agencies tracked the men down and they were taken into custody at about 7 a.m.

Brian needed medical attention for deep cuts on his legs which he likely received while crossing the razor-wire fence. McLaughlin was taken to the Spokane County Jail.

They now face escape charges.