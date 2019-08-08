2 dead, 2 wounded in shooting, SUV crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Two men were killed and two were wounded in a shooting that St. Louis police say is connected to a traffic accident.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports a sports utility vehicle crashed and caught fire near Interstate 70 shortly after the shooting Wednesday afternoon. Lt. Col. Gerald Leyshock two men who had been shot were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third man was found in a different car with gunshot wounds. Leyshock said he was hospitalized in critical condition. Police say a fourth victim arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting. His condition was not immediately available.

Leyshock said investigators had not determined if the men were targeted or engaged in a gunbattle. Officers also haven't confirmed in anyone else was in the vehicles.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com