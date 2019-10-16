2 dead, 2 wounded in northeastern Oklahoma shooting

MIAMI, Okla. (AP) — Police say two people are dead and two others wounded in an overnight shooting in northeastern Oklahoma.

Miami (my-AM'-uh) Police Chief Thomas Anderson told The Miami News-Record that the investigation is in its early stages and no names are being released.

Police said in a statement that officers responded to reports of gunfire at a home about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of the city, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Tulsa.

The statement said a woman was found wounded outside the home while one person was founded wounded and two people, including the suspected shooter, were found dead inside the home.