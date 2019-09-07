2 charged with killing woman, 84, at California casino

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have charged two women with robbing and fatally injuring an 84-year-old woman at a Southern California casino.

Kimesha Williams and Candace Townsel of Moreno Valley were arrested this week and charged Friday with murder, robbery, elder abuse and a special circumstance that makes them eligible for the death penalty if convicted.

It's unclear whether they have attorneys.

Prosecutors say the women attacked 84-year-old Afaf Assad of Long Beach in the restroom of the Pechanga Resort Casino near Temecula on Aug. 31.

The Riverside Press-Enterprise says casino surveillance showed the women followed Assad into the bathroom. Four minutes later, they were gone and Assad was found unconscious with a broken skull and a bleeding brain. Her purse with about $1,000 inside was missing.

She died Wednesday.