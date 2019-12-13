2 charged in slaying of University of South Alabama teacher

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Two 20-year-old men are charged with murder in the killing of a teacher at the University of South Alabama, police said Friday.

Tiquez Timmons and Derric Scott were jailed Friday in last month's gunshot killing of Matthew Wiser, 39, according to a statement by Mobile police.

Wiser died during what authorities believe was a burglary at his home, a police spokeswoman said.

Wiser was an associate professor in the business school at South Alabama. Campus police found his body after going to his home at the request of concerned colleagues.

It was unclear whether either Timmons or Scott had an attorney.