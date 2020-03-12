2 charged in murder of Kansas man in his home

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas men were charged Thursday with first-degree murder and other crimes connected to the death of an 83-year-old Vermillion man, authorities said.

The murder charges stem from the Jan. 24 death of Donald E. McLaughlin at his home, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Jeremy M. Penix II, 18, of Melvern and Jefferson S. Goad, 47, of Waverly were also charged by the Marshall County attorney with conspiracy, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, arson and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Both men were already in custody prior to the latest charges, and their attorneys did not immediately return phone messages left at their offices.