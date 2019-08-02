2 charged in killings of SC father-son bingo hall owners

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — Two men have been charged with murder in the killing of the father and son owners of a coastal South Carolina bingo parlor.

Horry County Police said both 29-year-old Derrick Rivera and 40-year-old Bradford Britton also face armed robbery charges from the July 26 shooting at Waccamaw Bingo in Myrtle Beach.

Arrest warrants said Rivera pulled the trigger and Britton was his accomplice.

Authorities say 73-year-old Stephen "Steve" Johnson Sr. and his 46-year-old son, Stephen "Sparky" Johnson Jr. had some kind of confrontation with the men before the shooting in the bingo hall.

Rivera was out on bail awaiting trial for an attempted murder charge in Georgetown County.

Both men were denied bail on the murder charges.