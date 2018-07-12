2 charged in assault on Boston College hockey player

BOSTON (AP) — A New Jersey police officer and another man have been charged in connection with an altercation at a Boston pizza shop that landed a Boston College hockey player in the hospital with a serious jaw injury.

Massachusetts prosecutors say 27-year-old Daniel Hunt, of Barrington, New Jersey, and 29-year-old Ian Salerno, of Philadelphia, face assault and battery charges.

The confrontation occurred at about 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 19.

Prosecutors say the player, identified by the school as Kevin Lohan, needed his jaw wired shut for three weeks.

Hunt, an officer in Haddon Heights, New Jersey, was off duty.

Both suspects face arraignment Aug. 1. Home numbers could not be located and prosecutors did not know if they had lawyers.

Lohan, of Cold Spring Harbor, New York, is the cousin of actor Lindsay Lohan.