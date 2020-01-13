2 charged, another in custody after deputy shot and wounded

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — Two men were charged and another is in custody following a shooting in which a Kentucky sheriff's deputy was wounded, police said Monday.

The shooting happened Saturday when a Leslie County deputy stopped a vehicle while investigating a burglary and arson, Kentucky State Police said in a statement. During an exchange of gunfire, both the deputy and an occupant of the vehicle were wounded, police said.

Authorities charged William Mosley, 23, of Asher with first-degree assault, wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property and falsely identifying himself to an officer, the police statement said. A second man, Joseph Lawson, 28, of Booneville was arrested at the scene and charged with receiving stolen property and possession of burglary tools.

A third man in the truck, identified as Tyler France, 23, of Manchester, was apprehended without incident after fleeing on foot. Police said he was arrested on an existing warrant and does not currently face charges related to the traffic stop and shooting.

The identity of the deputy hasn't been released.

Lawson and France were taken to the Leslie County Detention Center. Mosley remains in hospitalized.

It wasn't clear whether any of the men have attorneys.

Police said the investigation is continuing and additional details would be released as they become available.