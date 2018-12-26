2 casinos fined for illegal college sports betting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Two Atlantic City casinos have been fined for taking illegal bets on college football.

NJ.com reports the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement fined the Golden Nugget Atlantic City and Caesars Entertainment Corp. Caesars received a $2,000 fine for bets placed on a Sept. 10 football game between Rutgers and Kansas. The Golden Nugget was fined $390 stemming from "various New Jersey college football games" the same month.

State officials didn't specify which Caesars property was involved. Caesars owns two Atlantic City casinos with sports betting.

State law prohibits casinos from taking wagers on New Jersey colleges and any college sporting event that takes place in the state. Bettors who are involved are refunded if they can be identified.

Both Caesars and the Golden Nugget declined comment Wednesday.

