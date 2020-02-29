2 arrested in killing; Casa Grande man's body dumped in wash

MARICOPA, Ariz. (AP) — Pinal County authorities have made two arrests in the death of a Casa Grande man whose body was found in a wash near Maricopa.

Sheriff's officials said the body of 42-year-old Troy Beebe was dumped in the wash after he was killed in a vehicular assault near his home Wednesday night or Thursday morning, azfamily.com reported.

Pinal County jail records said 38-year-old Robin Franklin was booked Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and a probation offense and that 37-year-old John Radcliff was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Online court records don't list defense attorneys for the men who could comment on the allegations.