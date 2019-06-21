2 arrested in connection to Boston courthouse stabbing

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a brazen stabbing inside a Boston courthouse.

Police say 23-year-old Jeffrey Toney and 18-year-old Jerrell Greene-Martin, both of Boston, were arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday.

Greene-Martin was held on $25,000 bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, while Toney was held on $7,500 bail after pleading not guilty to assault and battery.

Investigators say the stabbing in a common area stemmed from a possibly gang-related altercation inside the Suffolk Superior Court building on Jan. 2 between two groups. The 22-year-old victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and survived. The suspects immediately fled.

It could not immediately be determined who represented the suspects in court.