2 arrested in beating, stabbing of waitress at Applebee's

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say two women have been arrested in the beating and stabbing of a waitress at Applebee's after she accidentally brushed against one woman's leg.

McDonough police Maj. Kyle Helgerson tells The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that 38-year-old Lasondra Boyd and 30-year-old Keterah Boyd were arrested Friday near Macon.

Two of their relatives, Lakisha and Demetrius Boyd, remain at large. The suspects are charged with aggravated assault and robbery in the July 10 attack. It's unclear if they have lawyers.

Police say the suspects assaulted the waitress and one of them stabbed her with a steak knife. They're also accused of taking the woman's tip money before skipping out on the bill.

The server needed 15 stitches, but Applebee's says she returned to work the following day.

