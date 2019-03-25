2 arrested after guns pulled during fight at birthday party

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Police say two men were arrested after guns were pulled during a fight at a birthday party in southwestern Michigan with children in attendance.

No shots were fired during the fight on Sunday evening in Kalamazoo. A woman at the party had what police described as minor injuries.

Police found a large group of people at the party and witnesses told them at least two people with guns had fled. Police arrested two 31-year-old Kalamazoo men and recovered at least three guns.

Witnesses told police that several others had handguns. Police are asking anyone with information or cellphone video of what happened to contact them.