2 adults dead in Tucson office building; Child found wounded

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say two adults are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a Tucson office building and an 11-year-old child remains hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Pima County Sheriff's officials haven't released the names of the two people who died or the child and haven't said yet if they're all related.

They say deputies were called to an office building about 10:30 a.m. Saturday after a report of shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the child in the lobby and two dead bodies inside an office.

Detectives determined the two adults suffered fatal gunshot wounds and there were no outstanding suspects in the shooting.

Paramedics rushed the child to a hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.