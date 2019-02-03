2 State Police officers struck while investigating crash

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say two of its officers were struck by a car while investigating a crash near Las Cruces.

The agency says both officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries after a passing vehicle truck them while they investigated a crash on U.S. 70 northeast of the city on Saturday.

It's unclear if the driver who struck them was arrested. Police said they would have more information later.