2 Pulse survivors host rally against gay 'lifestyle'

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Two survivors of the Pulse nightclub massacre hosted a Florida rally for people who say they have left behind homosexuality for Christianity.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that about 100 people attended the Saturday rally organized by Angel Colon and Luis Javier Ruiz and the Florida Policy Council, a conservative group that opposes gay marriage. The two started a ministry, Fearless Identity, after the 2016 attack that left 49 dead. They say they are "overcomers" of homosexuality.

Several speakers said they left behind the gay "lifestyle" after finding Christianity.

The rally came as Orange County considers banning conversion therapy, a medically challenged claim that gay people can be made straight.

The American Medical Association said the practice is not based on evidence and can lead to depression, anxiety and suicidal behaviors.

