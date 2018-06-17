https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/2-North-Carolina-prison-guards-hurt-in-attack-by-13001955.php
2 North Carolina prison guards hurt in attack by inmate
Published 2:30 pm, Sunday, June 17, 2018
BUTNER, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say that two prison officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries when an inmate attacked them with a homemade weapon.
The Department of Public Safety issued a news release saying the attack by inmate Alexis Ramirez happened Saturday at Polk Correctional Institution in Butner.
Authorities say two correctional officers were taken to a hospital for treatment. One was treated and released later in the day.
Ramirez was also taken to a medical facility for evaluation.
Authorities plan to pursue criminal charges related to the attack against Ramirez.
Prison records show the 23-year-old Ramirez was serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2016 of first-degree murder in Durham County.
