2 Mississippi jail guards arrested on drug charges

RAYMOND, Miss. (AP) — Two guards at a county jail in Mississippi have been arrested on charges of supplying drugs and other contraband to inmates.

Hinds County Sheriff Victor Mason told news outlets that the officers were arrested when they reported to work at the jail in Raymond on Sunday afternoon.

Mason says investigators determined the guards were supplying inmates with narcotics and other illegal items.

Twenty-one-year-old Marcell Anderson of Madison faces five felony charges. Twenty-six-year-old Shauntavia Lee of Clinton faces two charges. It was not known if they have lawyers yet.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and more charges are possible.