2 Iowans arrested after drugs found in Nebraska traffic stop

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials near Omaha have seized about 20 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and hash from a car heading to Iowa.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered the drugs in a car they tried to pull over early Wednesday morning on Interstate 80 in Omaha. Deputies say the car left the interstate and stopped in a parking lot in eastern Omaha.

The deputies searched the car after detecting the smell of marijuana coming from it.

Officials say they found 14 pounds of marijuana in numerous heat-sealed bags inside a black trash bag, nearly five pounds of cocaine and 23 containers of hash.

The driver and a passenger, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, were arrested. Officials say they were driving from Colorado to Iowa.