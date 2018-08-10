2 Idaho men to stay free after time served in Bundy standoff

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two men from Idaho have been sentenced to no more time behind bars for pointing assault-style weapons toward heavily armed federal agents during an April 2014 standoff near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy's ranch.

Scott Drexler and Eric Parker were sentenced Thursday in Las Vegas after pleading guilty last October to misdemeanor obstruction. They avoided a third trial with the chance of more time in federal custody.

During two trials, each was acquitted of some felony charges, but juries deadlocked on other counts.

Parker, of Hailey, Idaho, still has one year under federal supervision.

Drexler, of Challis, Idaho, remains free without probation or supervision.

Each spent about 18 months in federal custody and stood trial on 10 felony counts that could have gotten him decades in prison.