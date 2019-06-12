2 Ex-Mississippi workers face house arrest for embezzlement

MOSS POINT, Miss. (AP) — Two former Mississippi employees will not serve prison time for stealing water bill fines.

The SunHerald says Kenya Bowens and Lakeshia Benton will serve two years under house arrest and five years on post-release supervision for embezzling nearly $14,000 from the Moss Point water department.

Judge Dale Harkey sentenced both women to a total of 12 years in prison Tuesday, but suspended any prison time. Both women pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement on Friday.

State Auditor Shad White says the two would void cash payments customers made on fines and then pocket the money in 2015 and 2016. A supervisor noticed the large number of voided transactions.

Harkey ordered the pair to pay back the money plus interest. Benton's attorney says some of the money has been returned.

