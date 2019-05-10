2 Bahamian men face immigrant smuggling, reentry charges

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two Bahamian men face charges related to immigrant smuggling and illegal reentry in Florida.

A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says 35-year-old Donald Nehemiah Watson and 24-year-old Travis Jamaal Moss were arrested Monday after their boat was stopped off the coast of West Palm Beach. Watson was charged with alien smuggling and Moss was charged with reentry by an illegal alien after deportation.

The release says officials with U.S. Border Patrol and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit tried to stop their vessel, but it turned and fled east. Law enforcement eventually caught the vessel when it ran out of fuel.

Officials say the vessel was captained by Watson and occupied by Moss, who had been previously removed from the United States.