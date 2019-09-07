2 Arkansas men charged with conspiring, killing witness

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal grand jury in Little Rock has indicted two Arkansas men in the death of a woman who was to testify against one of the men on federal drug charges.

The indictment handed down Tuesday and first reported by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette charges 36-year-old Donald Bill Smith and 36-year-old Samuel "Big Hit" Sherman with conspiracy to kill Susan Cooper to prevent her from testifying against Sherman.

Online records show both men are in custody and do not list an attorney to speak for either man.

The indictment says Smith and Sherman conspired to sell methamphetamine and cocaine and that Cooper was a confidential informant who had purchased meth from Sherman. It alleges Smith fatally shot Cooper and buried her body in a field in Malvern.